Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced online.

In the video sighted, the ace radio/TV personality whiles hosting ‘Ekwansodwoodwoo’ Black Friday edition at Achimota Retail Centre asked the SHS girls to twerk.

He seemed unperturbed by the social media backlash he might face as he went all out with these young girls to have ‘fun’.

In the video, the young ‘bad’ SHS student of St. John’s Grammar gave her backside freely to Abeiku Santana.

hiest389: “If they put camera on themselves and do worse things u won’t understand it ,a renowned radio presenter like abeiku c what u doing with shs students smh”

princequaku: “Too bad Abeiku”

jonnyjay36: “Future Grandfather paa??”