Trouble-maker Afia Schwar has alleged in a self-made video that ace radio presenter Abeiku Santana has been in an amorous relationship with TikTok star Felicia Osei before.

According to Afia Schwar who has all the juicy details about the lifestyle of most of our celebrities behind the scenes, Abeiku Santana has slept with Felicia Osei before and even the socialite’s mother got very angry after getting to know about the story.

Afia Schwar was forced to drop this yet-to-be-verified information on the internet because Maa Linda was amongst the people who made the world know that Pena isn’t her biological daughter but her adopted child instead.

After dropping the damning secret in the middle of her explosive video, she also rained all manner of insults on Maa Linda for always attacking innocent people while her own kids are big-time sinners outside social media.

Meanwhile, both Abeiku Santana and Felicia Osei are yet to react to Afia Schwar’s accusations against them.

Some social media users have also dismissed Afia Schwar’s accusations with the notion that she’s fond of pelting lies on the people she hates.

