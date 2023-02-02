Abeiku Santana has been called out for acting too modestly around Ghanaian rich man Osei Kwame Despite in order to win his favor.

These are the reactions a video celebrating the business mogul’s birthday has garnered.

The energy Abeiku Sanatan exuded by singing at the top of his lungs to celebrate Despite sparked discussion on social media.

“Why is he trying too hard to please Despite?” How can a whole Abeikeu SantanA be reduced to a cheerleader? Money has reduced Abeiku Sanatan to a schoolkid. These were some of the remarks made.

According to many, Abeiku Santana must have some level of self-respect and not overact whenever he is seen around the rich man.

Many believe that despite his wealth and influence, Abeiku Sanatan had to sing his heart out and serve as a cheerleader just to please him and make him happy.

An action many have condemned considering Abeiku Santana’s pedigree.