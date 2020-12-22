type here...
Abena Cilla, the advanced version of Hajia Bintu shows curves in latest photos

By Mr. Tabernacle
A fast-rising internet sensation, Abena Cilla who is described by netizens as the advanced version of Hajia Bintu has released stunning photos of herself that shows her huge curves.

Even though little is known about her, Abena Cilla has a massive social media following just like Hajia Bintu, who on social media is known to show her big booty to fans/followers.

Per our findings, Abena Cilla is a Fashion Model, Brand Influencer, Video vixen and a content creator. She has over 225K followers only on Instagram.

The young socialite has served hot the internet with beautiful photos, flaunting her big booty in latest photos clad in a yellow straight fitting dress.

Her physique is far ‘sophisticated’ than many other well-known female social media stars here in Ghana.

Captioning her photos she wrote; “Don’t dwell on what went wrong. Instead, focus on what to do next. Spend your energies on moving forward toward finding the answer..”

See below some of the photos of Abena Cilla;

