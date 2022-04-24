- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has been dominating the headlines of some news portals in the country for the past few days.

She has remained trending for obvious reasons. The remiss socialite appears to enjoy the buzz and attention she garners online.

Not long ago, she sent social media into a frenzy following her wild claims.

Abena Korkor took the trending spots on social media after listing some men she has slept with.

The mental health advocate during an Instagram live video said she has slept with close to 100 men.

Abena mentioned NPP’s Sammy Awuku, KOD, Giovani Caleb and Lexis Bill as some of the popular men she has slept with.

The controversial social media sensation did not leave it there as she also just 3 days ago woke up to dent the hard-earned reputation of TV3’s Anita Akuffo.

According to Abena Korkor, Anita Akufo is part of the many female celebrities who sleep with fraud boys for money and expensive gifts.

As if she is done, the lady hiding under the guise of suffering from bipolar has once again made attention to herself by warning Fella Makafui over her husband.

In a post shared by the popular Ghanaian internet streaker, Abena Korkor has threatened to snatch Medikal from Fella Makafui.

She explains that her intent is inspired by how Fella reportedly took AMG Medikal away from model and singer Sister Derby.

The onetime UCC Presidential aspirant made these remarks in a new post she shared online while captioning an artwork of Medikal’s released sone titled ‘Abena Korkor‘ which obviously talks about her escapades of her.

