Abena Korkor accuses TV3’s Anita Akufo of sleeping with Sakawa boys for money

By Armani Brooklyn
Anita Akuffo - Abena Korkor
Abena Korkor woke up today to purposely destroy the hard-earned reputation of people she obviously envies in the showbiz industry.

Anita Akuffo is one of the most respected TV presenters we have in the industry at the moment but vile Abena Korkor has dragged her innocent name into her never-ending nonsense.

According to Abena Korkor, Anita Akufo is part of the many female celebrities who sleep with fraud boys for money and expensive gifts.

As usual, she will drop an apology message in a few hours’ time and blame her idiosyncrasy behaviours on bipolar as she always does.

In the same post, she also roasted Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere as he has always done anytime she wants to trend on the internet.

Abena Korkor goes after Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere once again

Abena Korkor should be arrested and fined if we put a permanent end to the smear campaign she employs anytime she senses that her fame is dwindling.

    Source:GHpage

