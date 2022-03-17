type here...
Abena Korkor shares new video as she apologises to Stonebwoy after saying his ‘sex was whack’

By Albert
Abena Korkor shares new video as she apologises to Stonebwoy after saying his 'sex was whack'
Abena Korkor has shared a new video that she has used to apologize to Stonebwoy after coming out to say the musician had had sex escapades with her.

In a fresh Twitter revelation, Abena Korkor had named the Bhim Nation president as one of the top Ghanaian celebrities who got into bed with her.

According to Abena Korkor, Stonebwoy was not good in bed and she never enjoyed the act.

She also Warned Dr Louisa about her husband’s infidelity, Abena Korkor said she needed to be wary of the people around her because they masterminded everything she had to do with Stonebwoy.

But in a sharp u-turn, Abena Korkor has apologized to Stonebwoy for dragging his name into disrepute.

She shared a video of Stonebwoy’s performance as she uses that as a point to apologize to the Bhim Nation President.

Many believe Abena Korkor’s behaviour is an indictment on several people she has accused falsely. However, Stonebwoy is yet to respond to the allegations.

