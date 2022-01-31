Abena Korkor apologizes to Serwaa Amihere for lying to the world that she sleeps with men for money (Screenshot)

- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor who accused Serwaa Amihere of sleeping with numerous men to finance her luxury lifestyle has rendered an apology to GHOne television presenter over the false allegations she leveled against her.

Remember how Abena Korkor set social media on fire over the weekends with a series of exposés full of outrageous allegations?

Abena Korkor boldly stated on her Instagram page that Serwaa Amihere has had numerous romantic affairs with some of the country’s affluent men.

She went on to blatantly lie that Serwaa is the girlfriend of Sammy Awuku & John Boadu and she has been secretly sleeping with both men.

The former TV3 employee has made a sharp U-turn citing from her most recent IG update.

She has retracted and further rendered an unqualified apology to Serwaa Amihere for soiling her hard-earned reputation.

She wrote;

“I retract all my statements about @serwaaamihere. I made my allegations based on rumors and messages people sent me. I have no evidence to support my statements about you. I love you and am proud of you. Keep burning the torch for women all over the world.”