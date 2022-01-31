type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Korkor apologizes to Serwaa Amihere for lying to the world that...
Entertainment

Abena Korkor apologizes to Serwaa Amihere for lying to the world that she sleeps with men for money (Screenshot)

By Armani Brooklyn
Serwaa Amihere - Abena Korkor
- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor who accused Serwaa Amihere of sleeping with numerous men to finance her luxury lifestyle has rendered an apology to GHOne television presenter over the false allegations she leveled against her.

Remember how Abena Korkor set social media on fire over the weekends with a series of exposés full of outrageous allegations?

Abena Korkor boldly stated on her Instagram page that Serwaa Amihere has had numerous romantic affairs with some of the country’s affluent men.

She went on to blatantly lie that Serwaa is the girlfriend of Sammy Awuku & John Boadu and she has been secretly sleeping with both men.

The former TV3 employee has made a sharp U-turn citing from her most recent IG update.

She has retracted and further rendered an unqualified apology to Serwaa Amihere for soiling her hard-earned reputation.

She wrote;

“I retract all my statements about @serwaaamihere. I made my allegations based on rumors and messages people sent me. I have no evidence to support my statements about you. I love  you and am proud of you. Keep burning  the torch for women all over the world.”

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, January 31, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    69 %
    0.6mph
    63 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News