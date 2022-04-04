- Advertisement -

Just a few hours ago, Abena Korkor subtly confirmed that Asamoah Gyan truly kicked out of his car when she tried to seduce him after they met at Reggie Rockstone’s restaurant.

After coming under severe backlashes, the mental health advocate has made a sharp U-Turn and this around, she has resorted to curses.

In this new update, Abena Korkro has denied ever seducing Asamoah Gyan when they met at Reggie’s eater to eat.

According to her, it was rather Asamoah Gyan who was begging and forcing her to visit him inside his East Legon mansion.

In a series of fresh tweets, Abena Korkor asserted that she wanted to only sit in Asamoah Gyan’s car because her feet were hurting and not to necessarily seduce him as he claims.

He later poured deep curses on the former Blackstars skipper that men will also sleep with his daughters and desert them afterwards.

If Asamoah Gyan really didn’t sleep with Abena Korkor, he should just sue her so that we can all know and attest to the fact that he’s innocent.