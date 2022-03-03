type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Korkor banned from entering a popular hotel in Accra (Details)
Entertainment

Abena Korkor banned from entering a popular hotel in Accra (Details)

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian mental health advocate and nudist, Abena Korkor has been banned from entering a popular hotel in Accra according to fast trending notice on the internet.

In this notice, a picture of the former TV3 employee was can be seen mounted on a board in the hotel’s reception with the order that she should not be given entry into any of the hotel’s rooms.

At the moment, we can’t tell what triggered the hotel’s management to take this scornful decision but it’s obvious she might have done something wrong during her last visit.

A couple of social media users have also asserted that she might have fought with one of her “clients” during their bedroom adventure and probably destroyed some things in the hotel reason behind her hilarious ban.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 3, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    86 ° F
    86 °
    86 °
    66 %
    4.5mph
    87 %
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News