Abena Korkor Biography: Real name, age, networth, boyfriends, education, children, husband, cars, houses etc

Below is a detailed Abena Korkor Biography, Career, Awards, Children, and Family.

Abena Korkor is a Ghanaian born controversial media personality who is very intelligent but has always trended on a bad note even before graduating from the university.

Quick facts about Abena Korkor

Date Of Birth – 30th January 1990 Education – University Graduate (UCC) Occupation – Journalist/ Forensic Scientist Kids – 0 Husband – N/A Real Name – Nana Abena Korkor Addo

Early Life/Parents /Education

Abena Korkor Biography: Abena Korkor is a Ghanaian mental health advocate and brash nudist who gained popularity amongst the Ghanaian populace while she was studying at the University Of Cape Coast for her first degree.

The media personality and highly opinionated socialite was born on 30th January 1990 in Cape Coast. Little is known about her parents although she has always spoken highly of her mother who is very well educated.

Abena Korkor had her basic education at Cape Coast in one of the Montessori schools because her parents are financially stable and have businesses scattered around the country

After passing the BECE with flying colours, she gained admission to Aburi Girls’ Senior High and later to UCC to study forensic science.

Because of her beautiful mind and extraordinary brilliancy, she was picked as a teaching assistant while still a student at UCC.

It was at UCC that she expressed her desire at being a nudist after leaking her own private videos and later confirming that she was the one who published them on the internet.

After graduating with a 1st class degree at UCC, she was flown out of the country to study in the US for some time but she later returned to Ghana to kick start her media career.

Abena Korkor Career

In spite of having a first-class degree in Biomedical and Forensic Science, Abena Korkor has never worked in a field relating to her course of study at the tertiary.

She first gained media prominence after she was unveiled as the host of TV3’s “Ladies circles” but she was sacked after she refused to cease posting her nudes on the internet.

Because of her bipolar background and the urge to always chase clout, it has been very difficult for her to gain employment at any of their media houses because they all want to protect their reputations.

Abena Korkor now sells sex toys on Instagram for a living but she has also confessed that she sleeps around with bug men in exchange for money and also sells her nudes to desperate men.

Abena Korkor Controversies

The name Abena Korkor is synonymous with controversy. She has carved a niche for herself as an attention whore who will do anything humanly possible to be in the news.

Intrestnethoy, all the controversies surrounding her brand has something to do with sex.

She often drops the names of the top politicians she has slept with and also regularly gives details about their energy levels in bed.

Children & Husband

Abena Korkor isn’t married nor does she has children. She has once opened up to sleeping with over 100 men but none of them has been able to impregnate her.

Cars/Houses/Networth

Abena Korkor is worth around $100,000, she has no house at the moment. Currently, she drives a Toyota V6 Highlander.