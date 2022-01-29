Abena Korkor calls out Sammy Awuku for threatening her, says she’s not afraid to die for exposing him [Video]

- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has insisted that she was ready to put her life on the line in defence of her truth about ace politician Sammy Awuku and his threat on her life.

According to her, she remains unshaken in her resolve to tell the world about the clandestine affairs married men like Sammy Awuku do have with girls like herself.

In a series of Instagram rants which Abena Korkor has a penchant for, the 31-year-old vowed by stating that despite the threats on her life by Sammy Awuku who sent boys to come ‘finish her’ she remains strong and resolute.

She added that she was not afraid of Sammy Awuku nor was she intimidated by his whims at cajoling her to remain silent on her alleged sexual escapades with her and other ladies.

That was Abena Korkor’s response to Sammy Awuku who described her as mad.

Check Out Video Below: