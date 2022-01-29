type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Korkor calls out Sammy Awuku for threatening her, says she's not...
Entertainment

Abena Korkor calls out Sammy Awuku for threatening her, says she’s not afraid to die for exposing him [Video]

By Albert
Abena Korkor
Abena Korkro apologizes to Sammy Awuku and the other big men she disgraced - Video
- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has insisted that she was ready to put her life on the line in defence of her truth about ace politician Sammy Awuku and his threat on her life.

According to her, she remains unshaken in her resolve to tell the world about the clandestine affairs married men like Sammy Awuku do have with girls like herself.

In a series of Instagram rants which Abena Korkor has a penchant for, the 31-year-old vowed by stating that despite the threats on her life by Sammy Awuku who sent boys to come ‘finish her’ she remains strong and resolute.

She added that she was not afraid of Sammy Awuku nor was she intimidated by his whims at cajoling her to remain silent on her alleged sexual escapades with her and other ladies.

That was Abena Korkor’s response to Sammy Awuku who described her as mad.

Check Out Video Below:

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, January 30, 2022
Accra
haze
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
45 %
2.2mph
100 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News