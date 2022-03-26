type here...
Abena Korkor causes stir with new photo of her raw butt
Entertainment

Abena Korkor causes stir with new photo of her raw butt

By Kweku Derrick
It’s time to make money off my exposé - Abena Korkor
Abena korkor
Abena Korkor has caused a frenzy online with a nude photo of her uploaded to social media to make a statement about mental health.

The 32-year-old mental health advocate who is battling bipolar on Saturday took to Instagram to promote mental health awareness and also highlight the effect it can have on a person’s body.

But it appears she could not find any better way to convey her message than to share a risqué photo that put her endowment on full display.

In this new snap, Abena Korkor turned away from the camera and showcased her backside leaving little to the imagination of her fans and admirers.

“Your mental health affects how you feel about your body. Love it just as it.” the caption of the post read.

Abena Korkor naked butt

From all indications, Abena Korkor decided to kill two birds with one stone – promote body positivity and entice men with her alluring body.

It’s no more news that the TV personality, who has slept with almost all the men in Ghana, is a pro at setting thirst traps with jaw-dropping posts of her alluring body.

And whoever falls for her antics has himself to blame as her history of exposing her male partners after sex is not a mystery.

    Source:GHPage

