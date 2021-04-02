Abena Korkor who happens to be a former UCC SRC President aspirant is back again and this time she shared a video of herself shedding tears.

Abena whose full name is Nana Abena Korkor Addo first made the news after her raw video went viral while on UCC campus since then she has been seeking attention mostly with her social media posts.

In her latest video on social media, Abena Korkor is seen listening to the song of the moment ‘Forever’ by the new kid on the block Gyakie while shedding tears like a baby.

Watch the video below:

As it stands now, no one knows the reason why she is shedding those tears maybe she remembered her ex-boyfriend and all the good times they shared together.

In other news, Abena Korkor has shared a video on her social media page showing her huge backside to the public and got guys asking for more.