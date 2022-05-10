type here...
Abena Korkor curses all the men she has slept with

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor
Woman of the moment, Abena Korkor has wickedly descended on all the men who have had a taste of her honey pot before.

About 6 hours ago, Abena Korkor took the internet by storm after sharing her own nude pictures on her IG page.

Just two hours after sharing her nude pictures, she proceeded to share a video of her naked self on her Twitter page and the explicit footage has since taken over Twitter trends.

A new post that has been spotted on her Twitter page is curses directed at all the men who have chopped her before.

According to Abena Korkor, the female siblings and daughters of these men will suffer the same fate as hers.

Abena Korkor has now deleted the video after it got the necessary attention she needed mixed with backlashes.

Abena Korkor has so far named some prominent people in the country as her sex partners.

Footballers and music stars have also had their fair share of her relapse and it’s not funny anymore.

