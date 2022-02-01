Angry Abena Korkor drops deep curses on her CHOPPERS and attackers in a new video

- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor who has been trending on the internet for the past four days has resurfaced on the internet again with deep curses on her attackers.

In this new fresh video, Abena Korkor slammed all the critics who have tagged her most recent rants as a personal agenda for clout.

She cursed those saying she doesn’t have any bipolar disorders and only wants to disgrace the men she mentioned in her infamous list to also get diagnosed with the mental disease.

Abena Korkor who has now become a thorn in the flesh also cursed her choppers for taking fully taking advantage of her relapses to have sex with her.

Meanwhile, Hon. Sammy Awuku has reportedly the mental health advocate to the CID.

Watch the video below to know more…