type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAngry Abena Korkor drops deep curses on her CHOPPERS and attackers in...
Entertainment

Angry Abena Korkor drops deep curses on her CHOPPERS and attackers in a new video

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor
- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor who has been trending on the internet for the past four days has resurfaced on the internet again with deep curses on her attackers.

In this new fresh video, Abena Korkor slammed all the critics who have tagged her most recent rants as a personal agenda for clout.

She cursed those saying she doesn’t have any bipolar disorders and only wants to disgrace the men she mentioned in her infamous list to also get diagnosed with the mental disease.

Abena Korkor who has now become a thorn in the flesh also cursed her choppers for taking fully taking advantage of her relapses to have sex with her.

Meanwhile, Hon. Sammy Awuku has reportedly the mental health advocate to the CID.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 1, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    62 %
    2.9mph
    36 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News