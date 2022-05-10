type here...
Abena Korkor drops her naked video

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor
Abena Korkor has taken over social media trends once again this morning minutes after sharing a picture of her own coochie on her IG page.

Amidst the backlashes, the mental health advocate has slammed critics hard in the face once again by dropping her own nude video on the internet.

Apparently, it appears the infamous Abena Korkor Addo is having another relapse hence the need to court attention by all means.

This is embarrassingly heartbreaking. People are getting fed up with her!

Abena has overstepped her boundaries this time and netizens are not taking it like with her.

Some people are raining curses on her whilst others advise her to seek immediate medical attention. There are some who are also projecting that she can end up being arrested.

Sad to say we can’t share the video over here but it’s all over Twitter at the moment and the comments about it are very negative.

