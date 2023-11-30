Abena Korkor drops new host gist involving Asamoah Gyan

- Advertisement -

Recall that a few weeks ago, former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan fired salvos following an attack from Abena Korkor Addo on his personality.



Abena Korkor, a mental health advocate and media personality, was recently seen lambasting Gyan on social media.



In a video that circulated online, Korkor claimed the former Sunderland and Al-Ain striker had tried to get into her pants, but she refused him.

The controversial media personality stated that Gyan was still calling and persuading her to give in to his demands.



In a the video that triggered Baby Jet, Abena Korkor said;



“…Asamoah Gyan is a fine guy but he is uncouth. He is foolish. Even if you dash him to me, I won’t take him. He calls me on video call begging me to come to his house, he and Stephen Appiah,”.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



Going further, she described Ghana’s all-time top scorer as dumb and claimed to have evidence to back her assertions.

Well, Abena Korkor who claims to have turned a new leaf has shared a new video to clarify her supposed affair with Asamoah Gyan.

From the horse’s own mouth, she never slept with Asamoah Gyan but the footballer’s existence in her life some time ago only wasted her time.

Abena Korkor additionally stated that she has stopped wasting her precious time on people who will add no value to her life.

Watch the video below to know more…