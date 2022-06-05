- Advertisement -

We thought Abena Korkor had repented after openly confessing to Kwame A Plus that all the silly things she does on the internet are for attention and clout chasing.

Just a few hours ago, the mental health advocate made it into the news again by dropping her nude pictures on her Instagram page.

Apparently, Abena Korkor has fallen in love with the engagements she garners on the internet anytime she drops her nude pictures and videos hence it will be very difficult t put an end to such stupid activity.

As revealed by Abena Korkor, these new pictures are meant to provide her only fans page.

Click on this link to have a view of Abena Korkor’s latest nudes.

Alot of social media users have opined that Abwena Korkor is a political plant because anytime a trending national issue pops up, she intentionally sares pictures of her naked self to divert attention.

We are yet to know if these assumptions are true or not but looking at the precedence of events, it appears there might be some sort of truth in the allegations