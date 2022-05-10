Abena Korkor drops reaction video after sharing her nudes

- Advertisement -

After sharing her nudes willingly on social media, Abena Korkor is unperturbed by the backlash and the call for her arrest.

On several social media platforms, Abena Korkor brazenly shared intimate videos and photos of her nakedness.

According to her, she was doing it for body positivity and the confidence she has in her physical endowments.

On Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, Abena Korkor had shared a close shot she took of her genitals and captioned it: “I invested my heart, sweat, money and pussy. All I got was, I am a monster”

The caption ties into her wild allegations about sleeping with top public figures, celebrities and politicians. It also spoke volumes about her supposed bipolar conditions which may have reached disturbing levels.

Be at it may, Abena Korkor has shared a reaction video. In the video, she spoke about the fact that she is on fire.

Abena Korkor also intimated her care-free disposition to all the backlash and why she would not give in to all her naysayers.

She also added that she slept with one Deputy Minister at Peduase and was fed up with married men entering her dm and offering to sleep with her at all costs.