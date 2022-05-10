type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Korkor drops reaction video after sharing her nudes
Entertainment

Abena Korkor drops reaction video after sharing her nudes

By Albert
Abena Korkor drops reaction video after sharing her nudes
- Advertisement -

After sharing her nudes willingly on social media, Abena Korkor is unperturbed by the backlash and the call for her arrest.

On several social media platforms, Abena Korkor brazenly shared intimate videos and photos of her nakedness.

According to her, she was doing it for body positivity and the confidence she has in her physical endowments.

On Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, Abena Korkor had shared a close shot she took of her genitals and captioned it: “I invested my heart, sweat, money and pussy. All I got was, I am a monster”

The caption ties into her wild allegations about sleeping with top public figures, celebrities and politicians. It also spoke volumes about her supposed bipolar conditions which may have reached disturbing levels.

Be at it may, Abena Korkor has shared a reaction video. In the video, she spoke about the fact that she is on fire.

Abena Korkor also intimated her care-free disposition to all the backlash and why she would not give in to all her naysayers.

She also added that she slept with one Deputy Minister at Peduase and was fed up with married men entering her dm and offering to sleep with her at all costs.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 10, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    1.3mph
    75 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News