type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Why I smoke weed..." - Abena Korkor explains as she pushes for...
Entertainment

“Why I smoke weed…” – Abena Korkor explains as she pushes for its legalization in Ghana

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor, a media personality and social media influencer, has joined the movement for the legalization of marijuana in Ghana.

She also acknowledged smoking the herb, albeit infrequently, since it helps her sleep and relax. This is in response to a question about whether or not she utilizes the chemical.

Remember how in August 2021, Kwame A Plus called Abena Korkor out for smoking marijuana and suggested that this could be the cause of her relapses?

In an interview with Da Don on You Say Weytin, Abena said that people should be allowed to smoke because they need to “relax out.”

“Smoking cannabis allows you to sleep soundly. I’m a smoker on occasion. I hope they make it legal because a lot of people need to hit the weed and chill the ‘F’ out,” says one user.

According to her, marijuana legalization advocates are motivated by the daily stress that people face, which necessitates the use of the mind-altering drug to help them relax.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 16, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    75 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News