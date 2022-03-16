- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor, a media personality and social media influencer, has joined the movement for the legalization of marijuana in Ghana.

She also acknowledged smoking the herb, albeit infrequently, since it helps her sleep and relax. This is in response to a question about whether or not she utilizes the chemical.

Remember how in August 2021, Kwame A Plus called Abena Korkor out for smoking marijuana and suggested that this could be the cause of her relapses?

In an interview with Da Don on You Say Weytin, Abena said that people should be allowed to smoke because they need to “relax out.”

“Smoking cannabis allows you to sleep soundly. I’m a smoker on occasion. I hope they make it legal because a lot of people need to hit the weed and chill the ‘F’ out,” says one user.

According to her, marijuana legalization advocates are motivated by the daily stress that people face, which necessitates the use of the mind-altering drug to help them relax.