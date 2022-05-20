type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Korkor finally explains why she leaked her naked video
Entertainment

Abena Korkor finally explains why she leaked her naked video

By Lizbeth Brown
Abena Korkor
- Advertisement -

Mental Health advocate Abena Korkor has finally explained why she leaked her nude videos and pictures online.

In an interview with Mona Gucci on Onua TV, the controversial media personality explained that she was going through a manic episode which led her to leak the videos.

Abena Korkor disclosed that she took those pictures with a professional photographer to sell them online in order to make money.

According to Korkor, she intended to make millions out of her nude pictures but the episode she went through ruined her plans.

“It was an episode, it was pictures I took with a professional photographer to be sold on another platform. That was supposed to make me some millions but I leaked it because I had an episode”, Abena Korkor explains.

ALSO READ: Abena Korkor drops her naked video

Watch the interview below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

ALSO READ: Abena Korkor names Hon Kennedy in her new list of choppers (Video)

It can be recalled that Abena Korkor deliberately released naked pictures and videos of herself online.

She received massive backlash after the pictures went viral and some netizens even called for her arrest.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, May 20, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    84.8 ° F
    84.8 °
    84.8 °
    68 %
    2.8mph
    100 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    78 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News