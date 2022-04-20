type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Korkor gives 'suspicious' shout out to Fadda Dickson in new video...
Entertainment

Abena Korkor gives ‘suspicious’ shout out to Fadda Dickson in new video [Watch]

By Kweku Derrick
Abena Korkor and Fadda Dickson
Abena Korkor and Fadda Dickson
- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has got the internet buzzing after giving a suspicious shout-out to Dr. Fadda Dickson in the latest video posted to her Instagram page.

In the self-recorded video sighted by GHPage, the former TV3 presenter is seen attacking celebrity blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansa, aka Nkonkonsa, for cutting her off after exposing him over his infidelity.

Abena, who had previously opened up about her affair with Nkonkonsa, also took a dig at his wife Victoria Lebene, mocking her for being served with karma – referring to the actress’ history of sleeping with husbands of other women before getting married.

Before ending the 1-minute long, she mischievously said: “Fadda Dickson, what’s up?”.

Although she didn’t make any further remarks, many had asserted that Abena’s mention of the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group’s name is cryptic and smacks of something shady.

While some had argued that the video did not concern Fadda Dickson so there was no need to rope him in her problems with others.

Others suggested that there could be more than it meets the eye, considering Abena’s penchant for sleeping around with rich and influential men for money.

One user joked: “Did I just hear fada dickson?”

Another said: “Fada Dickson what’s up and den…..”

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 20, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    4.8mph
    0 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News