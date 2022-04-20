- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has got the internet buzzing after giving a suspicious shout-out to Dr. Fadda Dickson in the latest video posted to her Instagram page.

In the self-recorded video sighted by GHPage, the former TV3 presenter is seen attacking celebrity blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansa, aka Nkonkonsa, for cutting her off after exposing him over his infidelity.

Abena, who had previously opened up about her affair with Nkonkonsa, also took a dig at his wife Victoria Lebene, mocking her for being served with karma – referring to the actress’ history of sleeping with husbands of other women before getting married.

Before ending the 1-minute long, she mischievously said: “Fadda Dickson, what’s up?”.

Although she didn’t make any further remarks, many had asserted that Abena’s mention of the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group’s name is cryptic and smacks of something shady.

While some had argued that the video did not concern Fadda Dickson so there was no need to rope him in her problems with others.

Others suggested that there could be more than it meets the eye, considering Abena’s penchant for sleeping around with rich and influential men for money.

One user joked: “Did I just hear fada dickson?”

Another said: “Fada Dickson what’s up and den…..”