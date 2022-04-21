- Advertisement -

After Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere refused to give her the attention she needed last month by ignoring her insults and lies.

Abena Korkor has once again decided to cause chaos by going after her former colleagues once again in a new post that has now been deleted after coming under severe criticism.

According to Abena Korkor, Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere earn peanuts at GHone TV hence their lavish lifestyle is financed by fraud boys.

A part of her explosive post reads;

I am broke and need a car. I am tired of Trotro. Or a fraud boy can volunteer and give a Range like they did for Nana Aba Anamoah. Serwaa Amihere, how much is your salary. I couldn’t buy Benz with my TV3 salary. I got a new contract at TV3.

I don’t understand why none of the victims of Abena Korkor’s defamation campaign has dragged her to court to teach her an unforgettable lesson.

How long will we watch her fool around all in the name of bipolar?