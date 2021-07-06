type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Korkor goes braless to advise plus size ladies
Entertainment

Abena Korkor goes braless to advise plus size ladies

By Qwame Benedict
Abena Korkor goes braless to advise plus size ladies
Abena Korkor
- Advertisement -

Former TV3 presenter Abena Korkor has for some period now being advising and encouraging ladies especially the plus-size ones not to be shy of their bodies.

According to her, plus-size ladies should flaunt their bodies just like what the slim ladies have been doing that gets them much attention.

As expected, she has started sharing some raunchy photos of herself on social media making fans go ‘gaga’.

In a new photo shared on her Instagram page, she went braless and still preaching the message of showing off what they got.

Check out the photos below:

Abena Korkor
Abena Korkor
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Accra
light rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
1.9mph
40 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News