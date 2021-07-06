- Advertisement -

Former TV3 presenter Abena Korkor has for some period now being advising and encouraging ladies especially the plus-size ones not to be shy of their bodies.

According to her, plus-size ladies should flaunt their bodies just like what the slim ladies have been doing that gets them much attention.

As expected, she has started sharing some raunchy photos of herself on social media making fans go ‘gaga’.

In a new photo shared on her Instagram page, she went braless and still preaching the message of showing off what they got.

Check out the photos below:

