Abena Korkor goes on rampage again; Names 2 top Blackstars captains who allegedly chopped her but are weak in bed

Ghanaian mental health advocate, Abena Korkor has shaken the internet once again with a fresh ‘chopping’ list which has set tongues wagging.

This time around, the former TV3 employee decided to give politicians a holiday as she solely and brutally descended on two of Ghana’s most revered Blackstars players.

With striking reference to Abena Korkor’s most recent tweets which we are yet to authenticate, two former Blackstars captains – Asamoah Gyan & Stephen Appiah have been in-between her legs before.

According to Abena Korkor, these retired footballers perfectly know that she’s notorious when it comes to naming and shaming the people she has slept with but they still ignored the red flags to come and have a feel of her.

She also slammed critics who are bashing her for dropping these wild allegations against the two married men while she’s aware her expose can consequently destroy their marriages.

Abena emphatically stated that she’s also “a person” hence they should dead their silly talks.

She tweeted;

“Fuck them being peoples’ husbands I am also a person. As I said, I am @doing as I wish like they did. They can continue suit. You know very well I don’t keep sexual secrets then u come my garden. @Asamoahgyan and @Stephen Appiah step up your game”

Take a careful look at the screenshot below to know more…

I’m yet to understand why Abwean Korkor takes huge sums of money from her clients but later comes to the internet to disgrace them all under the guise of a supposed bipolar disorder.

Well, I don’t entirely blame her though, you saw what she did to “Akwasi” yet you didn’t learn from it and decided to have a taste of her sour lips.