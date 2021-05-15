Mental health advocate Abena Korkor Addo has shared another eye-popping video showcasing her well-endowed backside on social media to warn her critics.

The former TV3 presenter, in a post on Instagram, said she is not ashamed to flaunt her plus-size body because she is confident about her skin.

According to Abena Korkor, showing off her skin does not take anything away from her, thus, the more reason she will not stop taking pictures and videos in revealing clothes.

While warning people against insulting her, she said that the display of her nudity should not always be attributed to a relapse of her mental condition because she is aware of her actions.

“Showing my skin doesn’t take away my intelligence or industriousness. Doing [it] doesn’t make me a shame to myself, family or community,” she said in a post on her Instagram page.

“It doesn’t give permission to you to verbally abuse me or to treat unfairly or with disrespect. I don’t need you to constantly remind me of my relapses or to forever label my actions as symptoms of my diagnosis.”

Abena Korkor has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Occasionally, she experiences relapse which has been faulted for some of the sexually explicit pictures and videos she often shares on the internet.

She said: “I lived a long life ashamed of my traits and it has retarded my progress because at every stage I want to impress someone to fit in but fitting in is not for me.”

“I believe I have a niche to fill and will [do] exactly that with or without your support.”