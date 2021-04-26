Abena Korkor puts her raw big thighs on display in new video

- Advertisement -

Nana Abena Korkor Addo once again has turn heads on social media with another hot lingerie video.

The plus-size woman is not giving a listening ear to anyone after several calls on her to switch from posting explicit photos to a more decent ones.

Apparently, she has found her new home, social media and she shares 18+ photos/videos at will ignoring what others will say or feel.

The mental health advocate ambassador in a new video on Instagram has put her raw thighs on display showing her exceptional athleticism in a swimming pool.

Abena Korkor, in the video, turned upside down (standing on her head underwater) with her waist to legs outside the water and her legs widely opened in the air to do a split.

She closed her legs and dropped them as she got up from the water with excitement all over her face.

Sharing the video on her page, she wrote; “After 100 tries, I did a 2s headstand,”

Watch the video below;

The former TV3 presenter made headlines weeks ago after she went completely unclad on social media amid the court case of Akuapem Poloo.

The socialite, took to Instagram and posted a hot photo of her unclothed lying ‘beautifully’ in bed with her curvy backside and juicy ‘melons’ in plain sight.

