Former host of TV3’s Ladies Circle show, Abena Korkor Addo has served her followers with a new video despite her sack from the media house.

These past few days, Abena Korkor has been trending in the media space with her choice of videos she always posts for her fans and followers.

Recently she shared a video of herself unclad and that according to some sources was the main reason why TV3 had to push her away because they felt she was denting their image.

Abena Korkor last night stormed IG with another hot one while she seductively danced to Beyonce’s 1+1.

According to her, she is embracing herself and that is the reason why she has been sharing those photos and videos with her fans.

Watch the video below:

Madam is no slowing down at all.