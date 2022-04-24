type here...
Abena Korkor shows the face of her mother amid controversy on social media – Photos

By Mr. Tabernacle
Abena Korkor
Netizens have poured out their genuine articulations to Abena Korkor to change her ‘bad lifestyle’ on social media after she shared the photo of her mother on her Instagram page.

Abena Korkor shared the photo of her beautiful mother to commemorate her birthday.

As it has been since time immemorial, where one posts the photo of the celebrant(s) to mark them, the former TV3 presenter did the same.

Fans and followers who have sighted the photo wished the mother and advised Korkor to live an exemplary life like her mother.

They believe her mother is too noble (judging from the photo) for Abena to dent her image with the kind of lifestyle she’s living on social media hence must change her ways.

Read the comments and see the photo below;

Abena Korkor has been dominating the headlines of some news portals in the country for the past few days.

She has remained trending for obvious reasons. The remiss socialite appears to enjoy the buzz and attention she garners online.

    Source:GHPAGE

