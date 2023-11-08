type here...
Abena Korkor storms the streets of Accra naked – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor goes completely nude on TikTok to bath; Shows her raw vajayjay and bortos
Ghanaian socialite and mental health activist, Abena Korkor, has once again set social media abuzz with her unconventional street appearance.

In a recent video, she was seen donning a sheer wrapping dress that left little to the imagination.

This has ignited a flurry of online discussions and raised concerns about her well-being.

Abena Korkor, known for her candid discussions surrounding mental health and personal experiences, has been at the centre of a growing online controversy.

Her recent street appearance featured a transparent dress with a daring cut across the chest and a bold display of self-confidence.

While her behaviour appeared hyper and disorganized, she seemed unbothered by the attention her attire garnered.

This latest development follows a video in which Korkor revealed a deeply troubling experience involving alleged molestation by a male nurse at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital.

In the video, she disclosed that the nurse had inappropriately touched her, adding another layer of concern to her ongoing battle with mental health issues.

