Abena Korkor turns stripper as she gives free show at a party
Entertainment

Abena Korkor turns stripper as she gives free show at a party

By RASHAD
Nana Abena Korkor keeps branding herself as one of the sexiest women in Ghana and she loses no opportunity to prove her tag. Well, she has done it again.

Abena Korkor was a guest at a party in Accra over the weekend and she has become a topic for discussion after the part ended.

The beautiful lady jumped onto the stage and showed her skills as a dancer. In fact, Abena proved she could even be a better stripper than your favorite stripper at a strip joint.

From pole dancing, seductive moves to even rolling over, Abena Korkor did it all to perfection. Videos from the party are already going viral.

Watch the video below

Abena Korkor who is a well-known bipolar patient has been in the news since 2014. From time to she relapses and gives Ghanaians shocking details about her sex life with prominent Ghanaians.

She never fails to let Ghanaians see her sexy ample body which she never ceases to tell Ghanaians how she is soo proud of. We just pray it’s not another relapse.

Source:GHPAGE

