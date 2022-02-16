type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Korkor takes a deep swipe at Abeiku Santana on his birthday;...
Entertainment

Abena Korkor takes a deep swipe at Abeiku Santana on his birthday; Jabs him for blocking her after exposing him (Screenshot)

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor takes a deep swipe at Abeiku Santana on his birthday; Jabs him for blocking her after exposing him (Screenshot)
- Advertisement -

Our very own bipolar Abena Korkor has refused to allow her male suitors to have peace as long as she’s alive.

The mental health activist and loudmouthed celebrity has taken a deep swipe at renowned TV and radio broadcaster Abeiku Santana who is celebrating his birthday today.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Abena Korkor took to the internet to slam Abeiku Santana for allegedly trying to get her to bed but he has woefully failed in the attempt on several occasions.

She also dropped a lot of unconfirmed disparaging comments about Abeiku who has ever kept mute on the whole brouhaha.

Well, today being his birthday, Abena Korkor has taken to her IG page to wish him a sarcastic birthday.

According to Abena, she wishes Abieku Santana the very best in life but it’s her prayer that he lives just like how he portrays himself on the internet.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 16, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News