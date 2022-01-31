- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor in the last few days has been on trend for the wrong and alarming reasons.

She has dropped series of videos exposing some prominent people she has allegedly had sexual affairs with.

As if that was all, the Mental Health Advocate and bipolar sufferer in one of her exposê listed the number of men Serwaa Amihere has slept with that she’s also slept with.

Knowing well that she may face threats, Korkor intimated that she fears no one and is ready to stand no matter what.

This is not to happen as the socialite in a new video had left a suicide note amid her relapse exposing some high profile political leaders.

In the video, Abena said she wants to die with the reason that she is a disgrace to everyone who cared for her.

Watch the video below;

The video that has been widely circulated has garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

Read some comments below;

Kolose wrote; “Don’t ever think of committing suicide, you are stronger than this. You are alive bcos God has a purpose for you, don’t let one bad moment break you. A lot of people rely on your mental health advocacy. Be strong beautiful”.

iamnharris added; “Abena please stop smoking the weeds. It can make you suicidal. Please call your doctor to get refill of your meds okay. Stay safe”.

ama_bonsu_ asked; “Doesn’t she have family why is she always alone she needs her family around her”.

lloydgee1946 commented; “Abena is tired. she want to leave. ohk bye”.

gifty.debrah also stated; “Oh why? Please don’t do that. Give your life to Christ. He’s the only answer to this wicked world. Praying for you beautiful lady”.