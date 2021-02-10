Abena Korkor bounces back on social media as she drops a wild twerking video on Instagram

Nana Abena Korkor Addo, the famous social media sensation has said “You Can’t tell her what to do” as she flaunts all the goodis God gave her on social media.

Abena Korkor who is now mental health advocate has always been a nudist who loves to show off what her mama gave her.

In the video, she was seen giving some crazy twerking skills to the admiration of not just the male fans but the females as well.

It appears she was participating in some form of social media challenge and frankly she was super good at it.

Watch the video below

Abena Korkor became the talk of town a few years ago when a here explicit videos went viral all over social media.

It was later discovered Abena Korkor has bipolar disorder. She was treated and she became a mental health advocate especially for young ladies.