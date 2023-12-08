type here...
Abena Korkor unveils Enoch Darko as new boyfriend; fans cry for him
Entertainment

Abena Korkor unveils Enoch Darko as new boyfriend; fans cry for him – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Abena Korkor has once again found in her dark nest a latest victim to her online dramatization after she unveiled actor and comedian, Enoch Darko as her new boyfriend.

The media personality posted a video on her instagram account where she heaped praises on the actor for being caring and loving towards her.

According to Abena in the video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, she has snatched the married Enoch from her wife and that there’s nothing her wife can do about it.

The bipolar patient and mental health activist has been in the news since the start of the year for almost all the negative reasons.

Watch the video below

