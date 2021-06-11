- Advertisement -

Blogger Nkonkonsa real name Eugune Nkansah has reacted to his alleged leaked chat with former TV3 presenter Abena Korkor.

During the Thursday discussion on Entertainment review, the authenticity of his chat with Abena Korkor was raised to which host of the show Akwasi Aboagye told the panelist the chats were old.

According to him, he spoke with Nkonkonsa after Abena Korkor leaked the message and he(Nkonkonsa) confirmed the chats but added that they were from a long time ago and current as she wants people to believe.

Watch the video below:

Background

Days ago, Abena Korkor came on social media where she mentioned the name of some popular figures in the country who have tasted her ‘honey pot’.

She mentioned Nkonkonsa, Lexis Bill, Kojo Yankah, and others as some of the people she has had an affair with.

Days later, she secretly sent an apology to all the people she mentioned their names explaining that she suffered a relapse and that was why she came on to make such comments.

During the Entertainment review show, Nkonkonsa was being mocked by the host and panelist on the show for being a good licker as claimed by Abena Korkor.

Nkonkonsa bought out the apology he received from Abena Korkor to sort of proving he is innocent of all the allegations leveled against him.

Things backfired as Abena Korkor got pissed and decided to leak her chats with Nkonkonsa where the blogger is seen begging to come over and do justice to her punani.

Watch the video below:

We wait patiently to see what Abena Korkor has to tell the world if truly the chats are old or current.