Entertainment

Abena Korkor apologizes to Sammy Awuku and the other big men she disgraced – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor
Abena Korkro apologizes to Sammy Awuku and the other big men she disgraced - Video
Abena Korkor who now claims to be a changed person has rendered an unqualified apology to NPP’s Sammy Awuku and the other big men she disgraced on the internet a few months ago.

In a new video that has been spotted by GHpage, Abena Korkor apologized to a few select people who were on her infamous list of men that have allegedly slept with her.

According to Abena Korkor, she is very sorry for dragging the following people (Lawyer Kwame Akufo, Honourable Aquinas Tawiah, Sammy Awuku, and Asamoah Boateng) into the mud with her diarrhoea mouth.

The mental health advocate also confessed that she used to be self-conscious about her pride, but she’s now ready to accept responsibility for her actions.

She captioned the video as; “In the past, I was swamped in pride and didn’t truly realize my deeds and consequences. It’s a new day and a new ME! No matter your mistakes, God can turn things around. Preach! #Missabenakorkor ?#Lencyonfire?”

Check out the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian socialite and plus-size model made a surprise appearance on United Showbiz on UTV over the weekends to apologize to Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere.

She shared tears on live TV and vowed never to tarnish their image again

