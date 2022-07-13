- Advertisement -

Ghanaian TV personality AJ Poundz has come under heavy fire after making staggering allegations against former bestie Akua GMB and her husband Dr Kwaku Oteng.

During AJ Poundz’s most recent interview on the Delay Show, she boldly claimed that Akua GMB’s marriage ended after she was caught by her husband having extra-marital affair.

She also denied speculations of ever having an affair with Akua GMB’s husband, responding that Dr Kwaku Oteng rather tried to sleep with her but she turned him down.

On the back of this simmering feud, Aben Moet – who is from the camp of AJ Poundz – has chided her friend erred in opening up on her Akua GMB secrets and her affair with the husband.

She indicated that AJ Poundz could have opted not to speak on the matter than rather opening up a corn of worms that would spark a series of social media banters

There’s more in the video below:

Meanwhile, a lady believed to be a close friend of Akua GMB have accused AJ Poundz of truly sleeping with Dr Kwaku Oteng and bringing their marriage to an end.

She threatened to drop evidence to back her statement while she alleged that AJ pounds was jealous of Akua GMB throughout the period of their friendship.

To make matters worse, AJ Pounds was accused by the lady as the same evil person who introduced Akua GMB to another man.

She together with Akua GMB once enjoyed a full luxury vacation with Akua GMB’s side guy.

The lady ended her submissions by advising her fellow women to be very careful and vigilant of friends like AJ Pounds.

AJ Poundz and Akua GMB were the best of friends some time ago, even somewhere last year, she confessed that she used to wear Akua GMB’s used clothes when they were friends.

According to her, life was really hard at the time and she could barely feed herself or buy her own clothes.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt, AJ Poundz disclosed that she ending her friendship with Akua GMB has rather been a blessing in her life.