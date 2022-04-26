type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Moet seeks divorces from her husband (Video)
Entertainment

Abena Moet seeks divorces from her husband (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Moet
Ghanaian radio presenter and entertainemnt critic, Abena Moet is currently seeking divorce from her husband just after a yar of their marriage.

According to Abena Moet in a self made video that has surfaced on the internet, her husband doesn’t respect her to bits and has received to cnage even after several confrontations.

In the video, Abena Moest lamented that she was resting at home when her husband called to inform her to prepare herself for the night because they are going to have an aggressive bedroom encounter.

She detailed that her husband commanded her instead of requesting for the hot knackimg in a romantic manner therefore she deems it gross disrespect.

The Despite Media employee furtyjer advised other married women to walk out of ther marriages if their husbands disrespects them.

It’s obvious that Abena Korkor was only joking because she later confirmed that she will give him the sex after he returns home.

Abena Moet’s joke is very expsneisve one and I pray she doesn’t seek for divrce in the near future because the devil works in jysterouisl ways just like God.

    Source:GHpage

