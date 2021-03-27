Despite’s media Abena Moet has tied the knot with boyfriend identified as Nana Yaw Essah today 27th March,2021.

The nuptial ceremony took place in Accra and it had people from all walks of life attending.

The groom and her bride clothed in a similar coloured Kente cloth looked so good together. (Slide left to see more pictures)

Abena Moet was a side kick who presented a segment on Abeiku Santana’s Drive Time show on Okay FM but is now actively presenting a segment on Ola Micheal’s entertainment show on Neat FM.

Abena Moet and her husband sign marriage certificate at their white wedding.

Below are typical highlights from Abena Moet marriage ceremony with Nana Yaw.

Abena Moet became quite popular in 2017 after Abeiku Santana was captured on camera fondling her breast at the Okay FM studios – in the presence of Efia Odo.

We will Abena Moet all the best in her marriage.