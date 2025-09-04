type here...
Entertainment

Abena Moet owes me 2k cedis- Kyei Nwom reveals

By Mzta Churchill

Musical artiste, Kyei Nwom has disclosed how media personality, Abena Moet scammed him 2k Ghana Cedis.

Speaking on Angel FM, Kyei Nwom stated that he last reached out to Abena Moet with the intention of getting an opportunity to appear as a guest on Abeiku Santana’s show.

Upon reaching out, the musical artist claims Abena Moet requested a token, with claims that the producer of the show needed that.

Since he was eager to appear on the show, Kyei Nwom claims his management team and he came to a consensus that 2k Ghana Cedis be sent to her.

However, according to him, Abena Moet received the money but failed to deliver as she had promised earlier.

Kyei Nwom stated that instead of being interviewed by Abeiku Santana which was a dream, Abena Moet wanted him to be interviewed on a different show.

Even though in jest, Kyei Nwom stated that he would take back the money he gave to the media personality.

