Madam Abena Serwaa forced to apologize over feeding her students freely

Abena Serwaa Makosa, A class one teacher at Animkrom D/A primary school has rendered an apology to the authorities following her kind gesture to her students which generated much controversy over the past weeks.

It will be recalled Madam Abena Serwaa went viral after photos of her were released online for feeding her students with her pocket money.

Her act generated a misunderstanding between the Ghana Education service, the teacher Abena Serwaa and the office of the district chief executive of the Atwima Nwabiagya North.

The office of the chief executive at the Atwima Nwabiagya felt the action of the teacher meant the school feeding program which is under the supervision was of the office was not doing their work for a teacher to be now feeding students instead of the school feeding program.

The Education office also had their dissenting view about her act as they pointed out that a teacher does not have any right to be taking pictures of the students and sharing them online.

Abena took to her facebook page where the pictures were first shared and had this to say: