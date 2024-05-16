“Aberewa Lil Wayne” – Reactions as grandma with tattoos all over her body goes viral (Video)

A TikTok user, @o_plunger has shared a video of his grandma where he bared her tattoos to the camera, causing massive reactions on the internet.

In the video, he revealed the local tattoo of his grandma which she possibly got in her youthful days was a style and mark of fashion and beauty back then.



In the video, the young man alluded her to the popular American rapper, Lil Wayne, who has also covered all of his body with tats.

Many viewers have stories to also share about their grannies as it seems this was a trend in the olden days.

Read some comments gathered under the video below…

@kingfadekemi: Grandma was a gangster

@coby_minds: Grandma was notorious during her days ??

@unicemami: Tattoo is an African culture but most people will come and argue now.? mama smile is everything she is shy ? ?

@natasha_blessing_rasaq: A lot of grandma has it , they said it’s a sign of long life ? na so I go be with my tattoos when I don old ? I pray for long life

@mayray93: Tattoo is part of our culture,alot of these people wey no sabi culture no go close mouth or abi that thing wey dey Yoruba people face na oyibo them copy am from? Smh

@mo_bhola: This grandma na baddie for her youthful age ?

@lymer_chuchu: My mama get am for thigh, her name and my fathers’…if them get small misunderstanding and she site the tatto…omo she’ll just be hissing that day???..

@odunayoash: My grandma had some but on her tummy areas ??

Watch the video below to know more…