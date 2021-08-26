Abesim Murder; Court remands Killer

- Advertisement -

The Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye has remanded Richard Appiah, the 28-year-old alleged to have murdered two children at Abesim in the Bono Region.

Appiah is alleged to have murdered the boys and also kept some of their body parts in a fridge in his house.

The suspect who appeared before the District Court on Thursday, August 26, without a lawyer, is on two provisional charges of murder.

Even though the charges and the facts were read to him in open court, his plea was not taken.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane told the court that investigations are still underway.

He subsequently prayed to the court to remand the suspect to assist with investigations.

The magistrate Ama Adomako Kwakye, consequently granted the request of the prosecutor and remanded the suspect into lawful custody. The case has been adjourned to September 15.

