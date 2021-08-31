Abesim murder: Friend narrates how he was nearly killed by the suspect days before his arrest

- Advertisement -

In the aftermath of the Abesim murder comes a series of new revelations by one close friend of the remanded 28-year-old Richard Appiah.

Speaking in an interview with Sunyani based Ark FM on Facebook, the close friend of the arrested killer who gave his name as Nyame Noah has given his near-death experience with him.

According to Noah’s narration, Richard onetime approached him for a helping hand on his cocoa farm after which he’ll help him secure an office job.

Interestingly, he (Nyame) was in dire need of a job to make ends meet at that moment Richard approached him.

With no bad thoughts in mind, he agreed to Richard’s terms and went with him to the farm to start work.

Work on the farm came to a uncomfortable end the first day, because he feared for his life whilst in the farm.

Noah in his account revealed that Richard’s weird behaviour as they were on the farm got him suspicious.

He said the Abesim killer attempted to kill him one day whiles working together on the farm.

Watch the full narration here; Take time to watch to the last minute.