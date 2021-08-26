- Advertisement -

A new piece of information gathered in the wake of the Abesim murder has it that 28-year-old Richard Appiah allegedly sells part of his victim to buyers.

According to the intel, an amount of GHC7950 and a receipt of GHC10,000 was retrieved from his room by the Ghana Police.

Richard was arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court today. In the court, the prosecutor revealed to the presiding judge that they found GH¢7,950 cash in his room.

The prosecutor again mentioned that aside from the cash in his room, a receipt with a transaction of GH¢10,000 with the name Mariam on it was also retrieved.

After the exhibits, the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye remanded Richard Appiah.

Meanwhile, Richard Appiah, the Abesim killer led the Police homicide team from Accra yesterday to where he buried the intestines and other parts of his victims after taking their lives.

The footballer and sports commentator in the Sunyani Municipality led police to a bush at the back of his house at Abesim where some parts of his victims were retrieved.

Inside the bush is a manhole where he buries the intestines and other parts of his victims after killing them.

The police team retrieved the intestines and added them to other exhibits in Richard Appiah’s fridge in his room.