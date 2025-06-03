type here...
News

Abetifi Technical Institute female student twerks on her teacher

By Armani Brooklyn
Abetifi SHS student

An extracurricular event at Abetifi Technical Institute took an unexpected turn when a female student stunned an entire audience by twerking on her teacher during a performance.

The incident which has since gone viral on social media captured the young student dancing energetically in front of her fellow students, teachers, and non-teaching staff.

The crowd cheered until she made her way to the high table and provocatively twerked on the seated headmaster.

According to eyewitnesses, the crowd gasped as the teacher remained visibly shocked and motionless.

READ ALSO: Man gets disciplined for smoking and pooping inside Achimota Forest

Abetifi SHS student

A nearby female teacher quickly intervened and pulled the student away from the headmaster to restore order.

The act, though brief, has sparked widespread debate on social media.


While some users blame the school’s authorities for allowing such unstructured performances, others have criticised the students’ conduct, calling it inappropriate and disrespectful.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Abuja restaurant owner busted for serving vultures as chicken meat

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Ofoase SHS

Ghanaians slam Ofoase SHS teachers

Man in Achimota Forest

Man gets disciplined for smoking and pooping inside Achimota Forest

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, June 3, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Tamale girls fighting over a man in viral video land in the hospital

Tamale ladies

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

VIDEO: TikToker Sqiniseko Mvelase shot dead while on a live stream

Sqiniseko Mvelase
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways