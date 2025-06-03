Abetifi Technical Institute female student twerks on her teacher

An extracurricular event at Abetifi Technical Institute took an unexpected turn when a female student stunned an entire audience by twerking on her teacher during a performance.

The incident which has since gone viral on social media captured the young student dancing energetically in front of her fellow students, teachers, and non-teaching staff.

The crowd cheered until she made her way to the high table and provocatively twerked on the seated headmaster.

According to eyewitnesses, the crowd gasped as the teacher remained visibly shocked and motionless.

A nearby female teacher quickly intervened and pulled the student away from the headmaster to restore order.

The act, though brief, has sparked widespread debate on social media.



While some users blame the school’s authorities for allowing such unstructured performances, others have criticised the students’ conduct, calling it inappropriate and disrespectful.

