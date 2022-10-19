Abiana slammed for rudely rejecting a contestant at TV3 Mentor Audition

- Advertisement -

Abiana has incurred the wrath of social media users after she rudely rejected a contestant at TV3 Mentor Auditions.

TV3 Mentor is a music reality show organized by TV3. The reality show was the first reality show concerning music organized in Ghana.

The 2022 edition of the reality show has begun and a young man who believed he’s got what it takes to be the next music star picked a form to be auditioned.

Unfortunately for him, the contestant (a guy) met the scare and embarrassment of his life when Abiana cut his performance shot in such a harsh call.

The contestant named Drew got on stage to perform Kidi’s, ‘Mon Bebe’ in hopes of making it through the auditions stage but he was cut short.

“You are out, out, out, out,” the female judge, Abiana chanted while slapping her hands.

The video went viral on social media and stirred reactions from Ghanaians. Some believe that Abiana’s treatment to the guy was very unfair and needs to go better.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO;

Check below some of the reactions to the video;

Give him time to finish , critic with some guidance and empathy. This isn't it Abiana. https://t.co/pgcpzLRpNW — Naa (@OyooQuartey) October 19, 2022

But wait oh, what’s has Abiana done wrong? Really what’s the issue here? — Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu (@sadiqabdulaiabu) October 19, 2022

The Abiana girl de3 she go get hit like 3033 there, underground artist mocking fellow underground. — Mr.Nuamah (@MrNuamah) October 18, 2022