Ghanaian hairdresser Abiba Locks who has been accused by drummer Langabel of using her bad luck on the Blackstars when ever she visits the camp has broken her silence on the issue.

According to Abiba, she has been hustling since her young age and thanks to this Blackstars team she is now making something small to take care of her and her family and now that things are going on well with her, she is been accused of using her bad luck on the team.

In a video response, Abiba indicated that she has nothing to tell Langabel but just to let him know that God bless him for what he has done for her with his comments.

She explained that she had always dreamt of becoming popular and known around the world and thanks to Langabel comments about her that has come to pass because she is now known around the world.

Abiba mentioned that God knows she has clean heart for the Blackstars and even sighted that the first time she braided Wakaso’s hair for the team, he scored three (3) goals and she wasn’t blamed.

Watch the video below:

She blessed the Blackstars team saying they would go far in everything they do because they have been good to her since she started braiding their hair for them.

Abiba mentioned that her tears in the video would speak for her against all the things Langabel said against her.